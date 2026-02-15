Hung verdict in Khanapur sparks buzz over possible BJP–BRS chair pact

Khanapur: A political deadlock gripped Khanapur following the recently concluded municipal elections, as no single party secured the magic figure required to claim a clear majority, leaving the fate of the municipal chair hanging in the balance.

Of the 12 wards that went to polls last Wednesday, the Congress won three seats, while an Independent candidate later extended support to the party, effectively raising its tally to four. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured four seats, and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) also won four seats, resulting in a fractured mandate.

With no party achieving an outright majority, intense speculation surrounded the possibility of a post-poll alliance between the BJP and the BRS to capture the municipal chair. Political circles across Khanapur remained abuzz with discussions over who would ultimately take control of the civic body in Nirmal district.

Reports indicated that informal discussions were under way between senior leaders of the BJP and the BRS. Sources suggested that G. Kishan Reddy and K. T. Rama Rao were engaged in deliberations regarding a potential power-sharing arrangement. According to political observers, a proposal was being considered under which each party would hold the chairman’s post for two and a half years during the five-year term.

However, the possibility of a BJP–BRS alliance was said to be generating debate within certain sections of the electorate, particularly among minority communities. Questions were reportedly being raised over whether the young BRS councillor elected from Ward 6 would extend support to the BJP if such an alliance materialised.

Amid the uncertainty, the ruling Congress party intensified its efforts to regain control of the municipal chair. Party leaders were believed to be actively engaging with councillors in a bid to secure the necessary numbers. If Congress were to gain the support of one additional member, it would reach a strength of five councillors. With the ex-officio votes of the MLA and MLC, the party’s tally would rise to seven — sufficient to clinch the Khanapur municipal chair once again.

As political negotiations continued behind closed doors, residents of Khanapur watched closely, awaiting clarity on which party would ultimately steer the town’s municipal administration.