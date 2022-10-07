Hurdles of abbreviations

Hyderabad: Though the TRS leaders led by Telangana Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar informed the Election Commission about the change of party name from TRS to BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) on Thursday itself, the process may face certain hurdles as there are some parties registered with the Election Commission of India with similar names.

Bahujan Rashtra Samithi (BRS) from Secunderabad, Bahujan Republic Socialist party from Mumbai and Bahujan Rashtra Samanatawadi party from Jaipur are registered with the ECI though they are not recognised as national parties.

There is every possibility that they may raise objections when the ECI starts the process of name change. How the TRS would handle this situation needs to be watched.

Speaking to newsmen, Vinod said, "Abbreviation is not at all an issue. The name is different. If objections are raised, one alternative, experts say, is to see that they merge with KCR's BRS.