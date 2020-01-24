Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Husnabad: MLA Vodithela Satish Kumar distributes Shaadi Mubarak cheques

Husnabad: MLA Vodithela Satish Kumar distributes Shaadi Mubarak chequesMLA V Satish Kumar giving away Shaadi Mubarak cheque to a beneficiary at his camp office in Husnabad on Friday
Highlights

MLA Vodithela Satish Kumar handed over Shaadi Mubarak cheques to three beneficiaries at his camp office in Husnabad town on Friday.

Husnabad: MLA Vodithela Satish Kumar handed over Shaadi Mubarak cheques to three beneficiaries at his camp office in Husnabad town on Friday.

Parwin, Meharunnissa and John Bee were given cheques worth Rs 1,00,116. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said the Shaadi Mubarak scheme is of great use to poor minorities in doing their daughters' marriages. Bheemadevarapalli MPP Jakkula Anita and others were present on the occasion.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>

More From Entertainment

More >>
Payal Rajput24 Jan 2020 5:21 PM GMT

Payal Rajput's cop story revived?

Disco Raja: A dead man comes alive in forgettable fare
Disco Raja: A dead man comes alive in forgettable fare
Shama Sikander to celebrate Republic Day
Shama Sikander to celebrate Republic Day
Dia Mirza: I faced a stalker when I was younger
Dia Mirza: I faced a stalker when I was younger
Sanya Malhotra to hit the road
Sanya Malhotra to hit the road


Top