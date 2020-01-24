Husnabad: MLA Vodithela Satish Kumar distributes Shaadi Mubarak cheques

Husnabad: MLA Vodithela Satish Kumar handed over Shaadi Mubarak cheques to three beneficiaries at his camp office in Husnabad town on Friday.

Parwin, Meharunnissa and John Bee were given cheques worth Rs 1,00,116. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said the Shaadi Mubarak scheme is of great use to poor minorities in doing their daughters' marriages. Bheemadevarapalli MPP Jakkula Anita and others were present on the occasion.