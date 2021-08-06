Huzurabad by-election notification by August 3rd week

Hyderabad: The Election Commission is likely to issue notification for the conduct of bypoll to the Huzurabad Assembly constituency by August third week. Political circles say that the government had hurriedly launched the Dalit Bandhu calling it as a pilot project keeping this in view. Once the notification is issued, it would not have been possible for them to announce the scheme.

The TRS leaders say that the notification for the polls is now expected anytime. Party leaders say that KCR must have received an indication about the bypoll notification and had decided to advance the launch of the scheme. He also issued orders reducing the age limit to 57 years from 65 to extend Aasara pension benefit to the old-age from September keeping this in view, they add.

The TRS, the party leaders claim, had asked them to intensify poll arrangements and campaign in Huzurabad. Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who has been on aggressive campaign in the constituency, said that if the BJP wins in Huzurabad, petrol prices would go up to Rs 200 per litre.

Meanwhile, former minister and BJP candidate Eatala Rajender has been discharged from NIMS hospital and is all set to re-start his padayatra.