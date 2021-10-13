Huzurabad by-election: Rs 1.45 crore unaccounted seized by election officials

Huzurabad by-election: While the situation in Huzurabad is heating up with various political parties extensively holding the campaigns, the district election authorities on Wednesday seized Rs 1.45 crore cash ahead of the by-election in the town.

The officials said that they have intensified the checks in the view of the by-election. "Check posts were set up in various places to curb illegal transport of money, liquor and other material to distribute among voters," they added.

During the check, a vehicle was intercepted where the officials found the cash with no valid documents. In addition to Rs 1,45,20,727 cash, the officials also seized 30 grams of gold, 14 kg silver, 867 litres of liquor, 50 shirts and 66 sarees and 3.51 kg of ganja from them.