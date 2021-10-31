Huzurabad by-election: We will celebrate the victory on November 2, Harish Rao to cadre

Huzurabad by-elections finally ended peacefully recording 86 percent polling. Along with the TRS, the BJP leaders are also expressing confidence over the victory stating that the increased voting‌ will help them. Meanwhile, it is known that the election campaign in Huzurabad was conducted by Harish Rao for TRS in villages in support of Gellu Srinivas. After the elections, Harish Rao expressed his confidence over the victory and thanked those who worked for the TRS party.



Speaking to the activists on the occasion, Harish said Huzurabad student youth, friends and social media friends have been working very hard for the last 4 months and said that he would like to thank all those who worked so hard and devoted their precious time to the party and worked with him. "We are going to win with a good majority; I will meet you again after November‌ 2 after results," Harish Rao opined. He said that the party workers worked very hard for success and asked the cadre to take a break.

Meanwhile, exit polls have also started as the elections are over. Each exit poll announced a different kind of judgment. However, it has to be seen who would have the upper hand in the by-poll.