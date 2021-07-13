Karimnagar : Congress party suffered a jolt in the wake of bye-election to Huzurabad assembly seat as Huzurabad Congress party in-charge Padi Kaushik Reddy resigned to the party.

He on Monday sent his resignation letter to the AICC chief Sonia Gandhi stating that he wanted to be part of Telangana development in the wake of latest political developments. This development came in the wake of an audio clip on his joining TRS gone viral on social media.

It might be noted, that as the audio clip was doing rounds in social media, the TPCC disciplinary committee issued a show-cause notice to Kaushik Reddy seeking his explanation. But he responded by announcing his resignation from the party.

It was expected that Kaushik Reddy might join the TRS on June 16 along with former TDP leader L Ramana in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Prior to that he would take primary membership of TRS on June 14.

It was rumoured that Kaushik Reddy was expecting the TRS ticket, since the sacking of former Minister E Rajender from the State cabinet and his subsequent resignation to MLA seat.