Live
- Delhi High Court issues notice to CBI on K. Kavitha's bail plea
- Disney Star to include Indian sign language and audio descriptive feed for T20 WC
- Awfis Space Solutions IPO price band fixed, issue will open on May 22
- Rainfall and thunderstorms expected in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema for three days
- Election-related seizures cross 1,100 crore in Rajasthan since March 1
- Lightning kills Kerala native in Goa
- CAPF starts early route marches in Sandeshkhali
- ‘Furiosa’ earns rousing 6-minute ovation at Cannes 2024, Chris Hemsworth gets emotional
- Cannes 2024: Indian Classic ‘Manthan’ Restored, son of star Smita Patil reacts
- Viksit Bharat Ambassador: Govt provides ration to population greater than US-EU together, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
Just In
Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother no more
Highlights
New Delhi: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother Madhavi Raje Scindia died on Wednesday morning at AIIMS, Delhi. The erstwhile Rajmata of the...
New Delhi: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother Madhavi Raje Scindia died on Wednesday morning at AIIMS, Delhi. The erstwhile Rajmata of the Gwalior Royal Family, died at 9.28 am and had been on ventilator support for the last few days.
Madhavi Raje Scindia was undergoing treatment for the last three months and was suffering from pneumonia along with sepsis. She was the wife of the late Congress leader and ex-Union Minister Madhavrao Scindia, who was killed in a plane crash in 2001.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS