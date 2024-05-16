  • Menu
Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother no more

Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother no more
New Delhi: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother Madhavi Raje Scindia died on Wednesday morning at AIIMS, Delhi.

New Delhi: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother Madhavi Raje Scindia died on Wednesday morning at AIIMS, Delhi. The erstwhile Rajmata of the Gwalior Royal Family, died at 9.28 am and had been on ventilator support for the last few days.

Madhavi Raje Scindia was undergoing treatment for the last three months and was suffering from pneumonia along with sepsis. She was the wife of the late Congress leader and ex-Union Minister Madhavrao Scindia, who was killed in a plane crash in 2001.

