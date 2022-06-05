Huzurnagar: Jagadish challenges Congress for open debate on development

Huzurnagar: Minister for Energy Jagadish Reddy on Saturday stated that BJP leaders at the Centre are frightened of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's popularity.

The Minister participated in Pattana Pragathi and Palle Pragathi Programmes held in Huzurnagar constituency. He inaugurated sports complex in Nereducherla and laid foundation stone for CC roads and Primary school in Amaravaram

Speaking on this occasion, Jagadish asked Congress leaders whether the Warangal Declaration is applicable to Congress-ruled states. He alleged that Congress leaders are talking like monkeys which are drunk. He added that people are not ready to melt for Congress crocodile tears.

He said that agriculture works was carried out using generators in the State during the Congress regime and people had to choose TRS for a change and development.

Is Congress leaders ready for an open debate on development in the State, Jagadish challenged.

He added that Amaravaram development reflects the 60-year rule of Congress. He informed that as many as 3,225 farmers from Amaravaram village are getting Rs 3.25 crores under Rythu Bandhu scheme every year and added that village farmers also got aid of Rs 10 crores in the last four years, he explained.

He further added that family members of 34 farmers of Amaravaram received Rs 1.70 crores under Rythu Bheema Scheme and added that farmers of this village got Rs 5 crores under loan waiver scheme.

He noted that 200 beneficiaries has received Rs 2 crore under government flagship programmes like Kalyana Lakshmi & Shaadi Mubarak scheme

He also listed out that as many as 200 beneficiaries of Amaravaram got Rs 12,000 each under KCR kit programme

Jagadish state that the government provided Rs 3.45 lakhs per month to Gram Panchayat for the development of the village.

He challenged that the government is ready for any wrong figures provided and questioned whether the Congress has the guts to prove the facts and figures wrong.

ZP chairperson Gujja Deepika, Local MLA Shanampudi Saidireddy and party local leaders accompanied the Minister.