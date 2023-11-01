Hyd-based school team on study tour at Paramita School

Karimnagar: The teaching and learning processes of Paramita are gaining a great popularity across the State. Impressed with progress of the Paramita Group of Institutions which follows creative and global standards of educational practices, schools from across the State have been visiting Paramita schools to observe Paramita teaching practices keenly.

As a part of school visiting on October 30, Indian High School of Hyderabad visited Paramita Group of Schools.

The team included the correspondent and all members of the Indian High School faculty.In the morning, they witnessed the morning assembly, visited various classrooms, observed conversation classes, grip, Dharma classes, learnt about Paramita International platforms Tedx, TED Ed and TED circles.