  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyd-based school team on study tour at Paramita School

Hyd-based school team on study tour at Paramita School
x
Highlights

The teaching and learning processes of Paramita are gaining a great popularity across the State

Karimnagar: The teaching and learning processes of Paramita are gaining a great popularity across the State. Impressed with progress of the Paramita Group of Institutions which follows creative and global standards of educational practices, schools from across the State have been visiting Paramita schools to observe Paramita teaching practices keenly.

As a part of school visiting on October 30, Indian High School of Hyderabad visited Paramita Group of Schools.

The team included the correspondent and all members of the Indian High School faculty.In the morning, they witnessed the morning assembly, visited various classrooms, observed conversation classes, grip, Dharma classes, learnt about Paramita International platforms Tedx, TED Ed and TED circles.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X