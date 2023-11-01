Live
- AP governor presents YSR achievement awards, says he is happy to give awards
- Heartfelt Karwa Chauth Wishes and Quotes to Strengthen Your Love Bond
- All govt schools to be provided with free water and electricity from today: CM announces
- Shooter Shriyanka finishes 4th, wins Olympic quota for India
- Apollo Cancer Centres introduces fastest and most precise Breast Cancer Diagnosis
- World Jellyfish Day 2023: Date, history and significance
- Diwali 2023: Deepavali History, Meaning and History of the Festival of Lights
- Vidit crushes Niemann to join pack of leaders
- Cong will win all assembly seats in joint Nizamabad district
- Hyd-based school team on study tour at Paramita School
Just In
Hyd-based school team on study tour at Paramita School
The teaching and learning processes of Paramita are gaining a great popularity across the State
Karimnagar: The teaching and learning processes of Paramita are gaining a great popularity across the State. Impressed with progress of the Paramita Group of Institutions which follows creative and global standards of educational practices, schools from across the State have been visiting Paramita schools to observe Paramita teaching practices keenly.
As a part of school visiting on October 30, Indian High School of Hyderabad visited Paramita Group of Schools.
The team included the correspondent and all members of the Indian High School faculty.In the morning, they witnessed the morning assembly, visited various classrooms, observed conversation classes, grip, Dharma classes, learnt about Paramita International platforms Tedx, TED Ed and TED circles.