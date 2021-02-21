Hyd-RRD-MBNR Graduate MLC election: BJP confident of winning

Gadwal: Exuding confidence that the BJP will win Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar Graduate MLC elections, party national vice-president DK Aruna urged graduates and unemployed youth to support the BJP candidate Ramachandra Rao and give them an opportunity to raise the voices of youth and graduates in the council and resolve their problems. Aruna and party MLC candidate Ramachandra Rao offered special prayers at Jogulamba Balabrahmeshwara Swamy Temple in Alampur and Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Beechupally on Saturday.

Later addressing a press conference, DK Aruna slammed the State government for neglecting unemployed youth and educated graduates. Because of the government's insensitive and careless attitude towards youth, many educated youths are roaming on roads without jobs.

All the hopes of jobless youth that the TRS government will provide jobs were dashed to the ground as the government failed to do so, she added.

'The government didn't even implement its promises of providing monthly financial aid to the unemployed youth.' The government had washed off its hands by conducting a few recruitment exams and providing jobs to a few people, while more than 90 per cent of youth are still struggling to get jobs, Aruna pointed out. Aruna also alleged that during corona lockdown, thousands of teachers, contract employees and private employees lost their jobs. Instead of rescuing them and provide some relief, the State government never even thought about them.

BJP national vice-president demanded the government to provide Rs 3,016 unemployment aid to the jobless, else the unemployed youth will teach a befitting lesion to the TRS in the upcoming MLC elections, she warned. Reminding that the TRS had already got a shock in the recently concluded GHMC elections where the BJP had bagged 48 seats, she said the saffron party will teach a lesson to the ruling party in the MLC elections also.