Hyderabad: 1 die, 3 injured as car overturns in Ghatkesar

A person was killed and three others were injured after the car they were in overturned at Ghatkesar in Hyderabad outskirts on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Akhil (19).



According to the police, Akhil who was at the wheel drove the vehicle fast following which he lost control over the car which turned over. Akhil sustained serious injuries and was dead on the spot. While his three friends who were also in the car were escaped with injuries.

The injured were shifted to a private hospital for treatment.

The Ghatkesar police registered a case of negligence causing death and injuries. An investigation is underway and it is yet to be known if the driver was drunk at the time of the accident.