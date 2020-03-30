Hyderabad: 11 Covid-19 patients recovered, to be discharged today

Hyderabad: Eleven people, who were earlier tested Covid-19 positive from Telangana, have recovered completely even as the total number of positive cases touched 70 in the State.

These 11 patients were made to undergo Covid-19 tests twice in 24-hours gap, as per WHO protocol, and their results have come negative both times.

Due formalities would be adopted including assessing Chest X-ray and checking other conditions after which they would be discharged on Monday. Assuming all 11 patients are discharged, the number of patients undergoing treatment would stand at 58 as the first positive case was already discharged.

According to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, all of them are showing signs of recovery and are likely to come out defeating the virus.

The only concern is the health condition of a 76-year-old man, who has co-morbid conditions including kidney ailments, he said. Meanwhile, the number of people, who are in home quarantine, stands at 25, 937.

Their 14-day quarantine period ends on April 7. Starting from Monday till April 7, each day a big number of them would be completing the 14-day quarantine period and will be out of government scanner.

If any of them are found to have related symptoms, they would be shifted to Gandhi hospital for sample test.