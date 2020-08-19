Hyderabad: 13 theme parks in plans at LB Nagar

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to establish 13 major theme parks in the LB Nagar zone. These parks will be built on open empty land available in the LB Nagar zone that includes 6 parks in Kapra circle, 2 parks in Hayathnagar circle, 2 parks in Hasthinapuram circle,1 park in Uppal circle, 2 parks in LB Nagar circle. All the vacant land is approximately 1.5 acres to 5 acres. As part of the development of parks, GHMC has approached architects for design purpose.



R Upender Reddy, Zonal Commissioner, LB Nagar, said, "Recently out of 13, foundation stones were laid for 12 by Mayor Dr Bonthu Rammohan. Park designs are inspired by those set up in lung spaces in Delhi and Bangalore. The maintenance of parks would be maintained by residential welfare associations. The estimated amount sanctioned for this project is Rs 29.35 crore. The works started in the first week of August and we are planning to complete them by the end of October."

A R Sowjanya Kothawar, principal architect at Vivogue Design Studio, said, "As part of development program GHMC has approached me for the design for five zones in GHMC. At all the parks, the existing topography would be maintained and the design is made upon natural elements existing in parks.''

For the knowledge theme park, the main intention is to provide life science interaction for the underprivileged children and the complete park would be divided into various segments that include waste management system and many more and outdoor library would be set up. Animal kingdom theme park would have various sculptures of animals. For topiary theme garden, maze would be prepared with the help of topiary plantations. For colour theme park, various colourful plants and trees that would help to reduce the oudor and air pollution would be planted. For Telangana Smart park, it would have sculptures regarding successful scheme of Telangana government. Women theme park, this is based on Disha concept and also to prompt the women safety.

"At the parks, we would plant around 200 plants of various species like ornamental plants, aromatic, flowering plants, medicinal plants that would help to improve the air quality. The parks would have several facilities including pathway, walking track, sitting benches, drinking water facility, children play area, security room washrooms, interaction area, rain harvesting pits, cafeteria, open gym, yoga centers, universal play court," he added.

Themes & Locations

Knowledge Park at Banda Bavi; Animal Kingdom theme park at Vasavi Garden; Topiary Garden at BN Reddy; Colors Park at Sanjivaiah Park; Japanese Theme Park at Dr AS Rao Nagar Colony; Zen Garden at EC Nagar; Telangana Smart Park at Uppal X Road; Children Park at Hayathnagar; Women Park at Sachivalaya Nagar; Water Harvesting Park at Sahebnagar; Women Park at Teacher's Colony; Shade Garden at Huda Colony; and Panchatatva Park at Shiva Sai Enclave