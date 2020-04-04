Hyderabad: 15 coronavirus tested patients discharged from Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: As many as 15 coronavirus patients discharged from the Gandhi Hospital on Saturday after they were tested negative. The superintendent of Gandhi Hospital Sravan Kumar said that all the patients have been recovered completely and were discharged.

Currently, there are around 186 coronavirus active patients undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital isolation ward. On Friday, the state reported 75 new cases taking the tally to 229. Meanwhile, two more people from Secunderabad and Shadnagar succumbed to coronavirus taking the death toll to 11.

Health minister Eatala Rajender said that they have identified all the people who returned to the state from Markaz and were shifted to isolation wards.