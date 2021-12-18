Hyderabad: 3 die in road accident in Gachibowli

Three people were dead and one another suffered serious injuries after the car they were travelling in rammed into median here on HCU road in Gachibowli. The deceased are two junior artists and a bank employee.

The incident occurred around 3.30 am on Saturday when the bank employee Abdul lost control over the steering wheel and rammed the car into median.

The police said that the deceased were identified as M Manasa (21) and N Manasa (23), who were the residents of a hostel in Ameerpet and Abdul Rahim, who works in Axis Bank in Madhapur. He was identified as the native of Vijayawada.

Another junior artist who injured in the mishap is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The police sent the bodies to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. They registered a case and launched an investigation.