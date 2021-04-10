Hyderabad: 3 girls go missing from Vanasthalipuram

Three minor girls of a family have gone missing from Vanasthalipuram. The three sisters are alleged to have been kidnapped by their relative Ramesh, a resident of Pragati Nagar.

The girls' parents searched for them relatives and friends but in vain following which they approached the Vanasthalipuram. The police registered a case and are investigating.

On Wednesday, a 14-year-old girl went missing from her house in Uppuguda. The girl is a student and resident of Rakshapuram in Uppuguda under the Chatrinaka police station limits.