Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad: 3 girls go missing from Vanasthalipuram

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

Three minor girls of a family have gone missing from Vanasthalipuram.

Three minor girls of a family have gone missing from Vanasthalipuram. The three sisters are alleged to have been kidnapped by their relative Ramesh, a resident of Pragati Nagar.

The girls' parents searched for them relatives and friends but in vain following which they approached the Vanasthalipuram. The police registered a case and are investigating.

On Wednesday, a 14-year-old girl went missing from her house in Uppuguda. The girl is a student and resident of Rakshapuram in Uppuguda under the Chatrinaka police station limits.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X