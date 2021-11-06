Hyderabad: 3 held for filming woman in H&M trial room in Jubilee Hills

A store manager and two others were arrested for filming a woman in H&M trial room here at Jubilee Hills here on Friday.



The woman who noticed the camera raised an alarm following which the customers caught of the men filming the woman and dialed 100. The police rushed to the spot took the two people and the store manager into custody.

The police also deleted the video and also saw several other similar videos of the woman in the changing room. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.