Hyderabad: 30-yr-old stepwell in Falaknuma bus depot to restore its glory
Highlights
Nizam used this ancient stepwell which is very close to Falaknuma Palace as his personal swimming pool
Hyderabad : In a move to restore stepwells in and around the city, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Wednesday come up with a proposal to restoration the stepwell located in the Falaknuma Bus Depot.
This stepwell is around 300 years old and will be restored by the HMDA along with GHMC, TSRTC and The Rainwater Project, a social enterprise, focused on providing sustainable water management practices.
HMDA said that Nizam used this ancient stepwell which is very close to Falaknuma Palace as his personal swimming pool. SAHE, an NGO working for lakes, TSRTC, HMDA and GHMC entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here on Wednesday ahead of the restoration of the stepwell.
