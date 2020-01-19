Hyderabad: 32 booked in drunk and drive case

As many as 32 people including four women booked in drunk and drive case conducted at Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills on Friday night.

The police caught the people who were driving under the influence of alcohol and seized around 32 vehicles that include 16 cars and 16 bikes.

The police said that the peoplewho were caught will be given counselling and produced before the court. The special drunk and drive check has been conducted to curb the accidents that occur due to reckless driving in drunk state.