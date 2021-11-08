Hyderabad: 4-year-old girl found dead in Punjagutta was murdered, confirms police

The four-year-old girl who was found dead on the roadside in Dwarakapuri colony of Punjagutta is said to have been murdered, according to the police.



The police said that the post-mortem report showed the girl died after being kicked forcefully in the stomach. They continued that the CCTV footage showed that a woman dumped the body of the girl in front of a closed shutter of a shop after killing the girl. "We are examining the CCTV footage of the colonies where the woman got disappeared," the police said.

They added that four police teams and three task force teams were formed to nab the culprits involved in the murder of the girl.

The girl was found dead near a closed shop in front of JVR park in Dwarakapuri colony on Thursday. Locals who found the girl unconscious informed the police who rushed to the spot and found the girl was dead.