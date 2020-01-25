Hyderabad: 5-day intercollegiate meet concludes at PJTSAU

Rajendranagar: A 5-day Intercollegiate sports, cultural and literary meet held at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) concluded here on Friday.

College of Agriculture, Rajendranagar bagged overall championship in men's, while College of Agriculture, Jagtiyal, bagged overall championship in women's group and overall championship in men's athletics. The overall championship in cultural and literary events went to college of agriculture, Rajendranagar.

Dr D Vishnuvardhan Reddy, DSA, Dr Seema, AD, Dr Vidyasagar, Physical director and Dr Ramesh Babu, OISA presented the prizes to the winners.