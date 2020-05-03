Hyderabad: 5 per cent discount for those paying property tax in May

Hyderabad: Telangana government has decided to provide 5 per cent rebate to the people living in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) who pay their property tax for the year 2020-21 in the month of May.

Government on Saturday issued orders allowing the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration to provide rebate facility to the property owners in ULBs.

The CDMA has written to the government to allow the ULBs to provide five per cent discount to the house owners in the municipalities and corporations in the State. However, the discount would be available if the house owners pay the tax for 2020-2021 along with the arrear dues if any by May 31.

The discount would be available only in case of the residential property tax assessments with a ceiling of Rs 30,000 property tax per year in all the ULBs in the State.