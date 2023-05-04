Hyderabad: 543 schools selected in State under Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India scheme

Hyderabad : Under the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, around 543 schools were selected in Telangana in the first phase.

According to the education department, this scheme is proposed to be implemented over a period of 5 years with effect from 2022-23 to 2026-27. Out of 543 schools, the highest number of schools selected under the scheme is from Nizamabad which is 29 followed by Nalgonda around 28 schools.

56 elementary schools and 487 secondary and senior secondary schools are among the schools that got selected in the first phase of PM-SHRI from Telangana.

In this regard, the centre has advised the State government to send annual action plans and budget proposals for Project Approval Board (PAB) meetings to effectively implement NEP in these 543 schools. A single nodal agency (SNA) has also been set up specifically to administer the funds provided under the scheme, informed the senior officer.

The selection of these PM-SHRI schools is done in a very transparent manner. After the schools have applied in the portal, they have been selected in the challenge mode based on them.

The selection process was done in three stages. Various central and state government schools and local self-governing schools having UDISE+ code have applied for PM-Shri.

The central government envisages that these PM-SHRI schools should become a brand in the country in terms of quality education. The results achieved by these schools will depend on the cooperation of the governments of the respective states and union territories, he added.