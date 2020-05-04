Hyderabad: 8 containment zones in Vanasthalipuram as nine infected with coronavirus

After nine people tested positive for coronavirus, the authorities formed eight containment zones in various colonies in Vanasthalipuram. As many as 169 families in these zones have been kept under home quarantine.

The state on Sunday reported 21 new cases including nine from Vanasthalipuram under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. After the nine members from three families tested positive for the virus, the authorities formed it as containment zone and sealed the entry and exit routes of the colonies by putting up barricades.

Besides, all the shops and markets in these colonies were ordered to be closed down and the residents were asked to stay indoors. Outsiders entry into the colony is also restricted. Local MLA Sudheer Reddy inspected the area and sought cooperation from the residents in the strict implementation of the rules to curb the spread of the virus.

With 21 new cases on Sunday, the number of active cases stood at 508 and 46 people were discharged from the hospital. Around 20 cases were reported from the GHMC, Jagtial district reported one case. Out of 33 districts in the states, three districts have not reported a single case so far while 17 districts have not recorded any positive case for the last 14 days.