Hyderabad: 8 meat shops seized for violating lockdown norms

A five-member team of the veterinary wing has seized eight meat shops for violating the lockdown norms. The officials said that they have seized the shops that are selling the meat illegally and also violating the rules.

The team conducted raids at 20 meat shops at Uppal, Boduppal, Maredpalli and seized eight meat shops which did not have the license and not following the lockdown. The officials directed the shops to ensure the customers are maintaining social distance and warned action against those are selling the meat at high prices.

On Sunday, the team also seized the shops for selling beef mixing it with mutton and cancelled their licenses. The raids were conducted on the directions of Minister of Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

"As there are no events going on due to the lockdown, the vendors selling the meat the exorbitant price to the public," said an official appealing the vendors not to impose a burden on the common man during the economic loss due to the lockdown.