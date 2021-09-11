Hyderabad: Accused held in six-year-old girl's murder

The man who is suspected to have sexually assaulted and killed a six-year-old girl has been taken into custody by the police in Yadadri district. The police said that they have arrested the accused, Raju at his native place , Addaguduru village of the district.



SI Uday Kumar said that the accused will be shifted to Hyderabad for the inquiry.

Raju has been the accused in the death of the six-year-old girl who was found dead in his house in Singareni colony. The police formed into 10 special teams to nab the accused.

The death of the six-year-old girl came as a shocker to the colony residents who staged a protest on Friday for eight hours. District collector L Sharman promised to provide a 2BHK house, a job to the girl's family and handed over a cheque of Rs 50,000 as an immediate help.