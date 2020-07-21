Hyderabad: Accused of mobile theft, whitener addict sets himself ablaze outside PS

Hyderabad: A thief who was addicted to whitener set himself ablaze in front of Chandrayangutta police station on Monday night. The person was identified as Shabbir Ali and a resident of Ghazi-e-Millat colony in Chandrayangutta.

According to police, the accused was detained for questioning in connection with a mobile theft on Monday and as he was already in an inebriated condition, he was set loose and was told to come on the next day.

However after leaving the PS he arrived within a few minutes with a bottle of fuel in his hand and set himself ablaze leading to severe injuries and the constables who were near the gate also got burnt while saving him, said Rudra Bhaskar, Inspector of Chandrayangutta PS.

He noted, "Currently the accused is undergoing treatment at Osmania hospital and the two cops are also being treated. In our primary investigation it was revealed that the accused might have stolen the mobile phone because he was convicted in multiple theft cases earlier."

"Moreover it was also known to us that, after we set him loose he purchased petrol from a nearby petrol bunk and arrived at the PS and started abusing the crime department cops in a filthy language.

When the cops shooed him away, he went outside and doused himself with it, before setting himself on fire. The exact reason for his behaviour is not yet known but the higher officials are examining the case closely and an inquiry has been ordered," added the inspector.