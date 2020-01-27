Hyderabad: Activists flay BJP for framing unconstitutional laws

Tank Bund: Rajyanga Hakkula Parirakshna Vedika, an organisation fighting to protect the constitutional rights, staged protest and formed human chain on Republic Day, condemning the controversial laws like CAA, NRC and other anti-people laws formulated by BJP, here in front of Dr Ambedkar statue on Sunday. Professor Kodandaram, along with other activists of the organisation took pledge and read preamble of the Constitution on the occasion. They resolved to fight against anti-people policies of the Central government.



Speaking on the occasion, Professor Kodandaram said that the BJP government, immediately after forming government at the centre, started violating the Constitution by passing several anti-people policies. Describing CAA as divisive, he said while the architect of the Constitution, Dr Ambedkar made a secular constitution, PM Modi had been indulging in promoting fundamentalism, he lamented. Instead of focusing on the pressing issues such as unemployment, poverty, economic recession, BJP government had been indulging in vote bank politics, he alleged.

Prominent among those who participated in the protest include CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy, CPM state secretary Thammineni Veerabhadram, CPI (ML) New Democracy leaders K Govardhan, Ranga Rao, CPM leader DG Narsing Rao, national convener of POW V Sandhya, PDSU state president M Parushuram, AISF state secretary Shivaram Krishna, SFI state president Murthy, IFTU state secretary M Srinivas and others.