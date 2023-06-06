Hyderabad Advocate participates in moot court competition in Hague

Hyderabad: The city-based Advocate & Standing Counsel for the National Highway Authority of India & Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams, Padma Rao Lakkaraju has got a rare opportunity. He took part in the prestigious ICC Moot Court competitions organised by the International Crinal Courts & International Bar Association (IBA), as an acting Judge at Hague, Netherlands.

He was among the only two Indians invited to the competitions which are being organized in person after a gap of more than two years. This week-long competition was organized at the Leiden University Campus, at The Hague.



Padma Rao Lakkaraju* said, “A total of 400 future legal eagles (students) from 63 countries are participating in this week-long event. And a total of 40 Judges from around the World have been invited to speak and adjudicate at various sessions. I am very happy to have received this rare honour of representing India at such a prestigious platform, along with a fellow legal profession from Chandigarh.”