Hyderabad: After Malakpet declared as red zone, onion market shifted to Patancheru

Hyderabad: Onion market in Malakpet has been temporarily shifted to Patancheru after the transportation became difficult in the city due to the coronavirus lockdown. While the market in Malakpet has been closed temporarily.

The decision comes after Malakpet has been declared as the red zone. And the new market yard in Patancheru has been inaugurated by Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy. Reddy said that the new market will be built in 14 acres soon with a cost of Rs 60 crore.

The foundation stone for the new market has already been laid and Rs 60 crore has been granted by the NABARD for the project, Reddy said. "Once the market is built, the Onion Market, Thursday weekly market and retail vegetable market will be shifted here," he added.

The MLA said that the activity at the Malakpet market has come to a standstill when the government declared it as a red zone. However, to help the farmers in selling their produce and meet the demand of customers, the market has been shifted to Patancheru.