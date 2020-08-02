Hyderabad airport receives mass fever screening system from centre

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Sunday received UNICEF funded mass fever screening system by the central government to increase the efficacy of the screening process. It is learned that the new screening system will be used by the airport health officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the release, the screening system is said to be capable of scanning, detecting and tracking febrile persons with elevated skin temperature and adjusts to the surrounding temperature without any human intervention, a statement said.

With its Intuitive User Interface and Dual-Displays (Day Camera + Infra-Red), it provides easy identification of passengers with elevated temperature, while simplifying operations and minimising handling, the release added. Moreover, the system makes an alert if any of the passengers found with high temperature, without disturbing the passenger movement and throughput.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) CEO Pradeep Panicker thanked the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for installing the modern equipment at Hyderabad airport. With the screening system, the task of the health officials who serve at the airport round-the-clock make easier, he added.

So far, the RGIA has handled over 40,000 international arrival passengers from May 2020 through the government of India's special evacuation programme of Vande Bharat Mission (VBM).