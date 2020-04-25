Hyderabad: Alwal denizens raise pitch for Covid-19 testing centre

Hyderabad: As the cases of coronavirus pandemic are rapidly increasing in the city, residents of Alwal and its surrounding areas are requesting the government to set up either a testing centre at Alwal Government Civil Hospital or a mobile testing centre within its vicinity.

"It would be better if the testing centre would be available at Civil Hospital, Alwal, or else if such testing would be set up at Cantonment General Hospital, Bolarum.

As the centre would be accessible to residents staying in the northern and eastern parts of the city," said V Sandeep, a resident of Green Field Colony, Old Alwal.

"A Covid testing centre at Alwal area would be helpful for senior citizens," said B Suresh Kumar, a resident of Alwal.

"At present, such tests are being done at Fever Hospital or Osmania General Hospital, so people residing in the northern and the eastern parts of the city are forced to travel a minimum of 15-20 km for testing.

If the government sets up testing centre at Alwal it would help people residing in the vicinity," said AV Reddy, a resident of Temple Alwal.

Ram Manohar Reddy, a resident of Telecom Colony, Alwal, said, "A testing centre in the vicinity would ensure more people with coronavirus symptoms to for early testing which would help in containing the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

Early tests would result in probability of less people affecting by the infectious coronavirus and help in fight against the pandemic.

It would be better if the State government sets up a Covid- 19 test centre at the Civil Hospital or within 3 -5 km radius of Alwal area."