Hyderabad: Amid lockdown, CRMP works progress at a fast clip in city

Hyderabad: Contract agencies are utilising lockdown period judiciously in completing CRMP (Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme) works in a speedy manner.

Government has given all permissions to complete the works. Agencies are doing works continuously for 24 hours as there is no traffic problem in the city.

GHMC engineering department is extending full support to the contract agencies for completion of works by April 14. In view of this, Zonal commissioners, deputy Commissioners, Executive engineers and police officers have formed into teams to monitor ongoing works.

Permission for free movement of labour, machinery, material, tankers and mixing plants was given. EVDM director is monitoring free flow of machinery, vehicles loaded with material from other districts and states.

GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar is reviewing the progress of CRMP works on daily basis. Officials are also following social distancing and providing hygienic atmosphere to labour. Sanitisers are also arranged in workplaces as well as near the mixing plants.

Government has entrusted the work of 709 km long GHMC main roads to renovate them on par with international standards. Agencies have the responsibility of beautification of 401 road stretches for a period of five years and also repair works, beautification of footpaths, arrangement of central medians.

Agencies will also look after sanitation, drainage, flood water passage along with maintenance of 709 km stretch. Government is spending around Rs1,839 crore for maintenance of 709 km stretch in all ways for a period of five years.

Fifty per cent in the first year,20 per cent in second year,20 per cent in the third year roads are to be developed and recarpeted.

GHMC Chief Engineer Ziauddian said roads are to be maintained in all ways including beautification for a period of two years by the agencies.