Hyderabad: AP, Telangana RTC meet over resumption of inter-state bus services

The officials of TSRTC and APSRTC meet here at Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad to discuss over the resumption of bus services between the two Telugu states. APSRTC officials from Vijayawada reached Hyderabad for the meeting which will be attended by TSRTC managing director and other higher officials.

The points to be highlighted in the meeting include the number of buses to be operated, guidelines to be followed and so on.

The bus services between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh has been suspended after the centre announce nation-wide lockdown on March 22. After the relaxations in the lockdown, the Andhra Pradesh resumed bus services to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Odisha. However, no buses are being operated between the two Telugu states.

This comes after the Telangana government decided to make an agreement on the bus services to Andhra Pradesh. The government said that TSRTC has been incurring losses with no agreement between AP and Telangana during the bifurcation of states. Hence, it decided to suspend the bus services until both states come to an understanding. The meeting was earlier scheduled to be held in June but was postponed after employees in Bus Bhavan infected with the coronavirus.

The officials said that the bus services will be resumed after the two states enter into an agreement.