Hyderabad: Arvind Kumar reviews ULBs works

Hyderabad: In order to avoid flooding during heavy rains in low-lying areas of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), a comprehensive plan to link four major lakes in the area has been taken up by SNDP and HMDA. The Municipal Administration Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar held a review meeting on Wednesday at Jawahar Nagar dump yard with officials from GHMC, HMDA, HMWSSB, HRDCL, SNDP, RAMKY and others.

He reviewed the status of ongoing works taken up in these three ULBs department wise and discussed new works to be taken up.

The departments of SNDP and HMDA said that to avoid flooding during heavy rains in low-lying areas of these ULBs, a comprehensive plan to link four major lakes in the area has been taken up. Due to the natural downstream, water from Jawahar Nagar dump yard flows through Dammai Cheruvu – Nasin Cheruvu - Komatikunta Cheruvu – Cherlapally Cheruvu via Dhayara Kunta. Arvind Kumar instructed the officials to submit a report on the most effective way to connect these four lakes and have channel valves in order to maintain water levels and prevent flooding.

Accordingly, the storm water drain work from Nasin Cheruvu to Komatikunta Cheruvu to be taken up. Further, to strengthen the infrastructure in these ULBs on priority, the Metropolitan Commissioner accorded administrative sanction for 9 works with costs Rs 20.42 crore to take up underground drainage, laying of CC roads, beautification of Dammai Cheruvu.

While, the HMWSSB said that to provide water supply infrastructure to the extended areas outside GHMC limits within ORR, HMWSSB has taken up works worth Rs 209.63 crore in these three ULBs. He directed HMWSSB officials to consider extending a free water supply scheme of 20KL to these ULBs owing to polluted ground water due to proximity to the dump yard and submit a report.

HRDCL, said that in order to ensure better connectivity, HRDCL, after consultation with each ULB has taken up construction of a total of 10 Missing Link roads covering 26.15 kms with the total amount of Rs 331.8 crore.

Arvind Kumar also reviewed the progress of the Leachate Treatment plant set up by RAMKY in Jawahar Nagar dump yard. He directed the concerned to ensure that the plant is working on full capacity by October 1st week and exhaust the leachate in the main Malkaram Tank in 6 months, before the next monsoon.