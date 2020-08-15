Hyderabad: Bahadurpura gets 2 Basti Dawakhanas

Hyderabad: Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin along with Bahadurpura MLA Moazam Khan inaugurated two Basti Dawakhanas under Bahadurpura constituency on Friday.

Basti Dawakhanas are proposed to be located mostly in slums. According to Ramnasthpura division corporator Mohammed Mubeen, two Basti Dawakhanas was inaugurated at Mochi Colony in Ramnasthpura division and Osman Bagh in Doodh Bowli division.

on the representation of Asaduddin Owaisi, "The locals in slums are in need of such healthcare clinics in areas nearby," he said.