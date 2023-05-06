Hyderabad: Beer sales lose fizz this summer

Hyderabad: The climatic changes this summer have left beer guzzlers a disappointed lot. Normally during this period, the sale of chilled beer registers highest sales bringing good revenue for the government. The beer consumption is normally high during lunch hours and party time during this season.

But the unseasonal and continuous rains have resulted in a drastic fall in the sale of beer. According to the wine shop dealers association, beer sales this year were on a dull note. They said the sale of beer during peak summer months is around 60 lakh cases.

Even during the pandemic period, the sales in 2021 were around 50 lakh cases. In 2022, it went up to 57 lakh cases. But this year, they fear that it may not cross 55 lakh cases unless the rains recede and temperatures shoot up to 40 degrees or more.

Even sales in pubs, bars and restaurants which used to be normally high during weekends has gone down, according to licensed wine dealers.

State Excise and Prohibition officials said enough beer stocks were made available in all godowns anticipating a huge demand in summer.

The weather conditions poured cold water on the high revenue expectations from the sale of chilled beer.

They said they were hoping against hope that the next three weeks will be favourable for an increase in beer sales as the IMD predicted local temperatures will be high till the May end.