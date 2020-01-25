Hyderabad: BHEL Grounds ready for Republic Day Celebrations

Patancheru (BHEL): The BHEL Ambedkar Grounds is all set for celebrating the Republic Day on Sunday. During the last three days BHEL CISF jawans, Fire Services staff and 22 platoons of students from various schools have been busy participating in R-Day rehearsals, which concluded on Friday.

BHEL General Manager Srinivas took part in the rehearsals. He went round the ground overseeing the various R-Day connected works. Arrangements have been completed at the ZP High School for grand cultural programmes (dances and songs) by students, who also did rehearsals of their performances.

Among those present during the rehearsals included BHEL Community Centre working committee general secretary Sundar, cultural secretary Vemana, sports secretary Abdhul Rahman, Welfare Officer Maya Brahma, Karoda Singh, Pasha, Narsimha, Umashankar, Anka Raju and Gandhi.