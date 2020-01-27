Hyderabad: Bhim Army chief detained

Hyderabad: City Police has detained the Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Sunday while he was on his way to address a gathering at Crystal Gardens in Mehdipatnam.

Tension prevailed under Habeeb Nagar police station limits when police detained 10 more supporters along with him in a hotel in Masab Tank area. Azad was going to address the meeting organised by the All India Dalit Muslim Adivasi Progressive Front.

He was in the city to address students of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Hyderabad where they arranged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

On the other hand, police deployed tight security and placed large barricades near the Crystal Gardens to obstruct the gathering.