Hyderabad: BJP demands all-party meet on lockdown

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP on Monday demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to call for an all-party meet to discuss various issues pertaining to the lockdown in the State. In a statement on Monday, State BJP chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said farmers, migrant workers and the poor are facing hardships due to the indifference of their difficulties in the lockdown.

Though farmers are incurring heavy losses due to the unseasonal rains and some losing their lives because of lightening, necessary steps are not being taken to provide relief to them, he added. He found fault with the State Cabinet which met on Sunday and did not discuss the woes of farmers and the damage caused to the standing crops due to unseasonal rains.

The BJP MP said it is "inhuman that the cabinet did not discuss the poor daily wage earners, troubles of the farmers and their welfare. Instead, it asked the DWACRA women to repay their loans and people to pay their property tax." He demanded the government to roll back its decision of repayment of DWACRA loans and payment of property tax.

He expressed concerns over ignoring employees of the Panchayat Raj and Revenue departments in the forefront fighting to contain the spread of coronavirus. Finding fault with the government for imposing cut in pensions, he cautioned that it might give rise to new issues for the pensioners living with self-respect without depending on others. Similarly, he accused the government of neglecting the sanitary workers.