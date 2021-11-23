Hyderabad: BJP stages protest at GHMC office demanding general body meeting

Tension prevailed at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Office (GHMC) demanding general body meeting and dealing with public issues. They enraged over the GHMC stand for turning a blind eye on the public issues and said that no works have been done until now even after five months of virtual meeting by GHMC.



While protesting, the BJP leaders tried to barge into the mayor chamber. However, the police arrested them and shifted to police station.

The BJP activists also alleged that general body meeting is not being done held as the mayor and TRS corporators were afraid of the irregularities being surfaced. They also said that no money is being given to the contractors even after the bills are released. The BJP activists also raised slogans against the mayor for neglecting the public issues.