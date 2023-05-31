Hyderabad: BJP task force to study people’s issues

Hyderabad : The State BJP has asked the party-appointed task force to prepare important issues benefitting all sections of the people in the State. The Telangana state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday asked the task force members to kick start the exercise to conduct an in-depth study on how to address the issues bothering the poor and middle-class people to incorporate them into its ensuing State Assembly elections manifesto.

The responsibility of the exercise has been assigned to the BJP task force headed by former TSPSC member Ch Vital. The members of the task force were asked to meet experts from different walks of life and sectors in preparation of a report. The reports would be discussed in the party’s State core committee and State executive while preparing the party’s electoral manifesto for the ensuing assembly elections, he added.

The task force members have been collecting data on the issues that the party had fought for the past four years and the assurance given to the people to address their problems. It will focus on the issue faced by the farmers, employees, teachers, unemployed, women and other sections of people.

The party had agitated on several people issues and party leaders along with Sanjay Kumar had gone to jail. The party has grown in its electoral winnings in different by-elections, local body elections and MLCs elections and established itself as an alternate to the ruling BRS.

As part of its journey in the last four years, the party had taken out Praja Sangrama Yatra covering 57 assembly segments and meeting people. Also, 18 public meetings were organised as part of winning in elections. The meetings were addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and other Central ministers and party national leaders.

Now the task force was asked to figure out the assurance given during all these programmes and what could be implemented.

Free education and health care, filling the vacant government jobs, the announcement of an annual job calendar, housing for the poor, implementation of crop insurance, and the BC declaration were among the assurances the party gave to the people. The task force was asked to consider all the issues and come up with a report on their implementation after BJP came to power in Telangana in the ensuign assembly elections.