Hyderabad: Body found floating in Musi canal in Amberpet

A body was seen floating in a Musi canal here at Amberpet in Hyderabad on Tuesday. As the water was overflowing on road, the rescue teams of GHMC and the police failed to retrieve the body.



On the other hand, the officials alerted the people residing in the Musi catchment areas such as Chaderghat, Shankar Nagar, Musarambagh and Old Malakpet to take all the precautionary measures as the water flow is expected to increase with the lifting of two more gates of Musi river.

Rains in Hyderabad claimed another life when a software engineer in Manikonda fell into drain three days ago. His body was found today morning in a nearby lake in the city. The man, identified as Rajnikanth was working a software company in Shadnagar.

#Hyderabad: Vehicular traffic was barred on two bridges across #Musi river, which was in spate on Tuesday following release of flood water from twin reservoirs of Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar. pic.twitter.com/y9Vrl20MGZ — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) September 28, 2021



