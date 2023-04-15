  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad: Body of unidentified found in Shamshabad

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

The police who rushed to the spot and shifted the body to nearby government hospital for post-mortem and are investigating whether it was a suicide or a murder

Hyderabad: The residents of Shamshabad were in a shock after a body of an unidentified woman was found on Friday late evening. The police who rushed to the spot and shifted the body to nearby government hospital for post-mortem and are investigating whether it was a suicide or a murder.

The RGIA police informed that the highly decomposed body of the woman, who is suspected to be a transgender person, was found by the villagers at a real estate venture adjacent to the service road in Shamshabad, who then alerted the police.

The RGIA police has registered a case of suspicious death and are investigating.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X