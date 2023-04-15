Hyderabad: Body of unidentified found in Shamshabad

Hyderabad: The residents of Shamshabad were in a shock after a body of an unidentified woman was found on Friday late evening. The police who rushed to the spot and shifted the body to nearby government hospital for post-mortem and are investigating whether it was a suicide or a murder.



The RGIA police informed that the highly decomposed body of the woman, who is suspected to be a transgender person, was found by the villagers at a real estate venture adjacent to the service road in Shamshabad, who then alerted the police.

The RGIA police has registered a case of suspicious death and are investigating.