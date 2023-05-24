Hyderabad: BRS govt working for development of all sections, says Talasani

Hyderabad: Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Talasani Srinivas Yadav said the BRS government was working for the development of all sections of the people irrespective of caste and religion in Telangana.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav laid a foundation stone for the construction of a multi-purpose function hall at the cost of Rs.4.96 crores beside the Mahankali temple at Uppuguda in Chandrayangutta Assembly constituency on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the State government was constructing multi -purpose function halls for the benefit of the poor people who wish to celebrate their family functions with the lowest price.

He said that no other government in the country was implementing welfare and development programmes for all sections of the society like the BRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The Minister informed that the construction of proposed G+3 multi-purpose function hall would be completed within one year and after the completion of works, the function hall would be given on the rent basis by charging the lowest price.

MLC Prabhakar Rao, Corporators Abdul Sameed and Saleem Baig and others were present.