Hyderabad: Burglars decamp with Rs 24 lakh worth gold in Manikonda

Burglars decamped with Rs 24 lakh worth gold ornaments and Rs 2 cash here from an apartment in Alkapuri colony in Manikonda in Hyderabad city on Friday night.

The police said that the burglars sneaked to a residence in the second floor of the apartment and made away with 50 tolas of gold and Rs 2 lakh cash in the absence of the people. The family who returned home on Saturday morning found the theft and reported the matter to the police.

They arrived at the spot along with the CLUES team and collected details.

They registered a case and took up an investigation. CCTV footage at the apartment and in the colony is being verified to nab the offenders.