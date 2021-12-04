Hyderabad: Car, Lorry go up in flames after collision on ORR

A car rammed into a stationary lorry and both the vehicles went up in flames here on Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Keesara on Saturday morning. No casualties have been reported as the drivers of the car and lorry jumped out the vehicles soon after the mishap.

The fire fighters who received an information rushed to the place and doused the fire. The police registered a case and launched an investigation. They said that car driver, Mayur, a resident of Dammaiguda was in inebriated state when the incident occurred. An investigation is underway.