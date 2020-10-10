Hyderabad: Car turns turtle on tank bund, 2 hurt

Two persons sustained serious injuries after a car turned turtle on Tank Bund near NTR garden on Saturday morning.

According to the police, the car with two passengers was heading towards Secunderabad from Liberty when it overturned after the driver lost control over the speeding vehicle.

Local people rushed to the spot and pulled the occupants out and rescued them. Both of them sustained injuries and were shifted to the hospital. The traffic police personnel later towed away from the car from the spot using a crane and cleared the traffic.

The condition of the injured is said to be stable. A case has been registered by the police.