Hyderabad: CCS to file plea against Nowhera bail

The Central Crime Station (CCS) will be filing a plea appealing the High Court orders on granting bail to Heera Group managing director Nowhera Shaikh.

The CCS officials held talks with the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) and sought their help for further investigation. Besides granting bail to Nowhera, the court handed over the case to SFIO.

The officials of CCS, SFIO and ED will be appealing the court against Nowhera's bail.

Nowhera was granted conditional bail on Tuesday by the high court which asked to deposit Rs 5 crore and surrender the passport.